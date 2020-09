Marvin L. Spruill of Virginia Beach went to his eternal reward on September 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Suburban Christian Church in Virginia Beach. Viewing will be from 10:00-10:45 AM, however due to Covid-19, the family will not be greeting guest. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. The full obituary is available at www.kellumfuneralhome.com