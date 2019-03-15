The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Marvin Lee Bonney

Marvin Lee Bonney, 79, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was born on October 3, 1939 to the late George H. Bonney, Sr. and Margaret Smith Bonney of Norfolk, Virginia. He is also predeceased by his brothers George H. Bonney, Jr. and Sandy Bonney.His survivors include his beloved wife, Barbara J. Bonney; and children, Steven Bonney and his wife, Sue, Robin Bonney, and Lisa Bonney.A service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church at 11:00am. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2019
