​ Marvin Leroy Whitehurst, a resident of Hopewell, VA, transitioned into eternity on April 11, 2019. Marvin was 68 years old and known by family and friends as "Whitey Ball". He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Yvette Perry; two grandchildren, Brittany Whitehurst and Jermaine Perry; two sisters, Phyllis Honor and Betty W. Temple; two brothers, Eugene and Michael Whitehurst, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on April 18th, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, VA. The Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service will be held at 6:30pm. The life celebration service will be held on April 19th at 11:00am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in his name to Gamma Xi Uplift Foundation, P.O. Box 64111, Virginia Beach, VA 23467. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019