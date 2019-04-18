The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Whitehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Leroy Whitehurst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin Leroy Whitehurst Obituary
â€‹ Marvin Leroy Whitehurst, a resident of Hopewell, VA, transitioned into eternity on April 11, 2019. Marvin was 68 years old and known by family and friends as â€œWhitey Ballâ€. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Yvette Perry; two grandchildren, Brittany Whitehurst and Jermaine Perry; two sisters, Phyllis Honor and Betty W. Temple; two brothers, Eugene and Michael Whitehurst, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on April 18th, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Highway in Chesapeake, VA. The Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service will be held at 6:30pm. The life celebration service will be held on April 19th at 11:00am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in his name to Gamma Xi Uplift Foundation, P.O. Box 64111, Virginia Beach, VA 23467.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Download Now