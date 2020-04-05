The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Marvin Phillip Harris Obituary
Marvin Phillip Harris, 88, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, VA the son of the late Wilbur W. Harris and Katherine Moore Harris. He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn Whitley Harris. Marvin retired after 40 years as a carman for CSX. He attended Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church. Marvin is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and John Baer; brothers and sister-in-law, Sherwood and Diane Harris, and Alvin Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin will be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery and no services will be held. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
