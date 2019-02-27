The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Marvin McMillan
Marvin Roger McMillan, 85, peacefully departed this earthly life on February 19, 2019, following a brave and hard-fought battle with Parkinsonism. Throughout his illness Roger faced every challenge, of which there were many, with grace, dignity, and resolve. Roger was born in Mt. Airey, North Carolina on May 3, 1933. He earned an undergraduate degree from Elon College and masterâ€™s and advanced graduate degrees from the University of Virginia, of which he was particularly proud. Roger retired from Virginia Beach City Public Schools after thirty-five years of service as a teacher, coach, and administrator. He was a United States Army veteran. Roger was predeceased by his parents and brothers Howard and Jimmy McMillan. Left to cherish his memory are daughters Anne Bromberg and Elizabeth Labiak; grandchildren, Ann Hayden, Mallie, and Frances Bromberg, and Jesse and Zach Labiak; stepson Jeffery Oâ€™Brien; sister Fairbell Pigford; brothers Gilmer and Bobby McMillan; and wife Dr. Laura McMillan as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition, Roger will be remembered by many for his quick wit which was always entertaining but never unkind. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 5181 Singleton Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. Condolences may be made online at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.Memorial donations may be made to an animal welfare organization of choice or the Growing in Faith fund at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019
