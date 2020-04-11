Home

Marvin T. Childress, U.S. Navy Ret (MMC), 84, went to be with his Lord on Monday, 06 April 2020, on the 120th Anniversary of his mother's Birthday. He was the son of Volney H. and Elsie Reid Childress. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 61 years Martha E Childress. He is also survived by two sons, F. Kevin Childress (wife Pat) of New York, and Jeffery A. Childress (wife Sheila) of Virginia. Five Grandchildren, Jennifer Whittington (husband Ryan), Paige Parker (husband Ben), Renaye Knighton (husband Jeremy), Allan Childress, Connor Childress. Seven Great Grandchildren Naomi & Noland Whittington, Townes Parker, Aidan & Jackson Wormell, Kya & Hattie Knighton.

Marvin served 20 years in the Navy and retired as a Chief Machinist Mate, doing several Med Cruses and an around the World Cruse, he also crossed the Equator and did 2 tours in Vietnam. He loved the Navy. He spent another 20 years at Norfolk Naval Shipyard repairing ships and teaching others the way real sailors worked on machinery. He retired NNSY as a Ships Planner & Estimator.

He was preceded in death by his 4 brothers, Howard (wife Lee) Childress, Saunders Childress, Volney (Sonny) (wife Mary) Childress, James (wife Bessie) Childress and 2 sisters Bessie Childress, Gracie Anderson (husband Tom). His extended family includes James Bernard and Frances Enoch, J B Enoch, Jr., Kenneth W. Wynn, Sr.

Left to cherish his memories and good humor are his sister E Mae Wynn, brothers Albert L Enoch (wife Nancy), Eddy L Enoch (wife Sheila) and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, his church family at Christ Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, VA. Marvin T. Childress was laid to rest at Sharon United Methodist Church on 09 April 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be directed to Christ Presbyterian Church, 709 Aragona Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA. 23455, or a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
