|
|
Marvin Jones fell asleep in death on January 14, 2020. He will be thoroughly missed by his Loving wife and best friend Daisy Jones. He also leaves behind his Mother Beatrice Porter (the late James Porter Jr.) Children, Keonti Futrell, the late Dontoris Parker, and Dezaray Parker (Tyrone). Along with Siblings,
James Porter III (Sandy), Norma Carroll (Robert), Lelia Patterson (the late Richard), and the late Mario Jones. Including a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends. Until we see him again! Revelation 21:3,4. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 3-5pm at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services 1248 George Washington HWY N. Chesapeake, VA 23323. A service is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3 pm at the
Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses 1351 White Marsh RD, Suffolk, VA 23434 Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020