Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Deep Creek United Methodist Church
137 N. George Washington Hwy.
Chesapeake, VA
Marvourneen A. Bryan


1926 - 2019
Marvourneen A. Bryan Obituary
Marvourneen A. Bryan, â€œNannyâ€ 92, passed away peacefully at home in Chesapeake, Va. with her loving husband Stanley by her side on August 17, 2019.

Marvourneen was born November 21, 1926 in South Mills, NC to the late William E. Albertson and Mamie Temple. She attended primary school in South Mills. While attending high school she was a prominent member of the varsity basketball team and even though the school did not have an indoor gym, she helped the team capture the Womenâ€™s State Basketball Championship. Her family moved to Chesapeake in 1949 and she met the love of her life Stanley in 1957 and together they had one son, Stan Jr. Residing in Chesapeake for over 50 years, Marvourneen and Stanley eventually became snowbirds and traveled together by boat to the Florida Keys every winter for nearly 20 years. She was an outstanding first mate, loved Islamorada and always went back every year. She will be missed by her many friends there.

Marvourneen was a devoted member of Deep Creek United Methodist Church. She was a loving caring wife, mother and grandmother who loved sports especially basketball, reading and spending time with family and friends. She was an expert seamstress and gourmet cook widely known for her delicious recipes, particularly her incredible desserts.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 60 years Stanley, son Stanley Bryan, Jr. and wife Theresa, daughter Jo Ann Brown, sister Annie Whedbee and husband Vernon, sister Mayre Bell Prichard and friend George. Four grandchildren Zachary, Taylor, Melissa and Bryan, three great grandchildren Remmy, Pressley, Dilin and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 524 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake from 6-8 pm on Thursday August 22, 2019. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Deep Creek United Methodist Church, 137 N. George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake. Interment will follow the memorial service at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens 524 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers her family requests donations in her honor to Deep Creek United Methodist Church.

Family and friends are invited to join us at the church following the Internment for a reception to share memories and celebrate the life of Marvourneen who we all loved and cherished so much. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
