|
|
NORFOLK - Mary Ann Stone, 91, a former longtime resident of Leafwood Dr. passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born in Roanoke, VA on November 11, 1928 to the late Earl and Mary Beckner. Mary retired as a teacher's aid from the City of Norfolk Public Schools; and was a member of Azalea Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil A. Stone and a son in-law, Donald Swift.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Swift; three sons, Maury Stone and wife Maureen, Paul Stone, and Gary Stone and wife Tammy; eleven grandchildren, Adam and Aaron Swift, Amy Jordan, and Andrew, Steven, Jeffrey, Brock, Kasey, Jamie, Allyson and Garrison Stone; four great grandchildren, Alexis and Olivia Jordan, Asher Fly, and Bennett Stone; and a host of extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund at Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518. The family would like to thank Chesapeake Place and Compassionate Care Hospice for all their care and support.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020