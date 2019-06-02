|
PORTSMOUTH â€" Mary Ada Kearns, 95, of the 200 block of Pennington Blvd. passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in her home. She was born on October 24, 1923 in Greenville, SC to the late Clinton Henry and Jessie M. Batson. Mary was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church since 1954; and retired as a cafeteria director for the Chesapeake Public Schools system. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis R. Kearns; and her two sons, Franklin and Beltrum Kearns.She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Kearns Orozco and her husband James; three grandchildren and caregivers, Charles Richard Kearns, Tracie Mobley and Kevin Mobley; ten other grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Monday June 10, 2019 in Pinecrest Baptist Church.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019