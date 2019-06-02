Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kearns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ada Kearns

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ada Kearns Obituary
PORTSMOUTH â€" Mary Ada Kearns, 95, of the 200 block of Pennington Blvd. passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in her home. She was born on October 24, 1923 in Greenville, SC to the late Clinton Henry and Jessie M. Batson. Mary was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church since 1954; and retired as a cafeteria director for the Chesapeake Public Schools system. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis R. Kearns; and her two sons, Franklin and Beltrum Kearns.She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Kearns Orozco and her husband James; three grandchildren and caregivers, Charles Richard Kearns, Tracie Mobley and Kevin Mobley; ten other grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Monday June 10, 2019 in Pinecrest Baptist Church.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.