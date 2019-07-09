Franklin - Mary Addie Taylor Flowers died peacefully on July 7, 2019. Until the end, she enjoyed the company of loved ones with a spirit of optimism and positive thought. Mary Addie was born in Boykins, Virginia June 26, 1931 to Henry and Mary Elba Council Taylor. She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Bruce Flowers, Jr.



Mrs. Flowers graduated from Radford Teachers College in 1952. Marriage, motherhood and the start of a noteworthy career in education all began in short order. She spent many years as a teacher in Southampton County Schools but joined the faculty of Southampton Academy in 1969. A move from the classroom to Director of Lower School took place upon earning her Masters of Education degree at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1979. Her duties were expanded to Counselor for the entire school, K-12, and College Counselor for juniors and seniors. No duty left undone, Mrs. Flowers served as Director of Admissions before she held her last position, Head of School, between 1997 and her retirement in 2000. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society for key women educators. Many hundreds of children were educated, nurtured and advised by this beloved teacher for whom the Lower School is now named.



Mrs. Flowers was an active member of Drewryville United Methodist Church for her entire adult life, tirelessly serving as organist, Sunday School teacher, President of United Methodist Women and Board of United Methodist Family Services. Her faith was unfailing.



Throughout her busy life, family was always the top priority. Gatherings for birthdays and holidays were bountiful and crowded with the eldest of relatives to the newest of babies. Mrs. Flowers kept a beautiful home. She was a great cook and gardener, a country girl at heart. Mary Addieâ€™s grandmother lived with the family until her death just short of 100 years old.



Mary Addie Flowers is survived by one brother, Bucky Taylor (Vickie); children, Jerry (Lou), Bill, and Jeanette Belcher (Sanford); eight grandchildren J.T. Belcher (Kimberly), Daniel Belcher, Madeline Pittenger (Jimmy), Wes Flowers (Liz), Max Flowers (Chelsea), Mary Marks (Robert), Taylor Flowers (Sarah), and Bennett Flowers, as well as eleven great grandchildren.



A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at High Street United Methodist Church, Franklin VA, Thursday July 11th at 11:00a.m. followed by a reception in the social hall. A private burial in Drewryville will take place in the afternoon. Donations in Mary Addieâ€™s memory may be made to Southampton Academy, 26495 Old Plank Road, Courtland, VA 23837 or to Drewryville Methodist Church in care of Jeanette Belcher, 23071 Calvin Drive, Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019