Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Philippi Baptist Church
Mary Alyce Melton Obituary
83, passed away on September 18, 2019 in Portsmouth, Va. She was born in Pelham Georgia to the late Will and Mary Lee Cason. She was a retired School Teacher in the Hertford County School System. Mary Melton was a member of Collinswood Agape Baptist Church in Portsmouth, where she served as a Trustee and in the Seniors Ministry. Mary leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Maxine Moore, one brother, Dr. William Cason, one Grandaughter, Gretchen Moore and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Millicent Roberts; a sister, Ruby Jewel Ayres and a brother, Tiney Cason. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1pm in Philippi Baptist Church. Pastor Tony William officiating. Steele-Bullock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Viewing will begin Tuesday at 3pm. Family and Friends will assemble at the residence for the processional to the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019
