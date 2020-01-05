|
After a mortal life of 88 wonderful years, God has called Ann to join him. Born in PA she was the matriarch of a family of 20. Survived by her husband of 66 years, Jerry, they were blessed with 2 children, Donna and Scott, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Thalia United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach, on Saturday January 11 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thalia United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020