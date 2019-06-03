|
Mary Ann Bishop, age 90, died peacefully May 29, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a native of Illinois but traveled the world as a proud and devoted Navy wife, with her husband of 63 years, Robert â€œBobâ€ Bishop, LCDR, USN (ret). Mary Ann called Yorktown, Virginia home for the past 50 years. She worked for the York County School system for several years before retiring from the Yorktown Naval Weapons Station. She is survived by her husband, Bob, daughters, Cheri Baird and husband David, Debbie Bishop and husband Myles Guber, three grandchildren, Michael, Halle, and Sam Guber, brothers, Richard and Bill Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. At her request, a combined service with full military honors, will be held at Arlington National Cemetery upon the death of her husband. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 530 Independence Parkway, Suite 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 3, 2019