|
|
Mary Ann Britt, 75, passed away July 28, 2019. She was born in Wilson, NC to the late Joseph and Annie Lucas Britt. Mary Ann made the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake her home after being recruited by the Chesapeake Public Schools while she was in college at Atlantic Christian College in North Carolina.
She enjoyed a career teaching math at Great Bridge Junior High School, Hickory High School, and Tidewater Community College. She retired in 2000. In her role as an educator she served as the advisor to groups at her schools ranging from cheerleading to yearbook staff. She took her role as an educator seriously, but also had a good sense of humor that was evident in the classroom. She was willing to put in extra time as needed whether for a student struggling with a concept or for a yearbook staff in need of some team bonding. She helped chaperone many school related trips to Seven Springs Ski Resort and to Disney World.
As a young woman new to the area she made friends through her love of sports, specifically baseball. In her capacity as both youth coach and teacher she shared her abilities and love of both mathematics and baseball in a way that touched many lives.
Throughout her life, but especially after retirement, she enjoyed bowling, crafts, quilting, bingo, snowy days and travel. She was an undaunted traveler around the countryâ€¦â€¦ enjoying multiple visits to her favorite places, Lancaster in Pennsylvania, Disney World in Florida, National Parks and any small town where she could commune with nature, in which she found great solace.
She is survived by her siblings, Ruby Britt, Danny Britt, Joyce B. Waddell and Braxton Britt; and other relatives.
Her friends would like to thank the staff of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake Health and Rehabilitation Center and Comfort Care Hospice for their efforts on her behalf. At her request no funeral service is planned. She did, however, wish to establish a scholarship at Great Bridge High School. Contributions to the scholarship fund may be sent to Mary Ann Britt Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Great Bridge High School, 301 W. Hanbury Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019