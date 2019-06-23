Mary Ann Coggsdale, 81, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Russell and Verdie Marr, sisters Margaret Carlson and Bernice Atkins.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bobby Merritt Coggsdale, daughters Lee Ann Murray (William) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Marcy Pruitt of Scottsdale, AZ, son Russell Shepard (Julia) of New York, NY, six grandchildren Megan, Kelly, Kirsten, Kyle, Russell, and Morgan and six great grandchildren.



Mary Ann was a 1956 graduate of Granby High School, Norfolk, VA. Her employment included a school secretary, court reporter and executive secretary at Allied Colloids in Suffolk, where she retired in 1998. She was active in her church, West End Baptist Church, a member of the choir and chairman of the church services committee. She loved to tend to her garden and was a Suffolk Master Gardener and a member of the Suffolk Garden Club. She was a member of the Virginia Beach Yacht Club for many years. She was an accomplished artist. She loved traveling, cruising, sailing, boating, tennis, bridge, and entertaining. She was a member of the Suffolk Cotillion Club.



The family wishes to thank Mary Annâ€™s loving companions at Home Instead Senior Care of Suffolk and the staff at Lake Prince Woods Memory Care. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten.



A visitation will be held in the Portsmouth Room at Lake Prince Woods on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1-2 pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Southeastern Association, 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary