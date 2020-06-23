Mary Ann Cordon
Mary Ann Gray Cordon departed this life on June 14, 2020 surrounded by those whom she loved dearly. As an adult she moved to New York where she attended college and began working for Verizon. She worked there for thirty-eight years, and retired in 2001.

Mary is survived by her ex-husband, William E. Cordon, daughters Cecilia B. Scott (Vincent), and Felicia Butts (Otis), six sisters, two brothers, eight grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
