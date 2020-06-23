Mary Ann Gray Cordon departed this life on June 14, 2020 surrounded by those whom she loved dearly. As an adult she moved to New York where she attended college and began working for Verizon. She worked there for thirty-eight years, and retired in 2001.



Mary is survived by her ex-husband, William E. Cordon, daughters Cecilia B. Scott (Vincent), and Felicia Butts (Otis), six sisters, two brothers, eight grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake.



