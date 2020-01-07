|
|
Our beloved mother, Mary Ann Czerlinsky, peacefully passed away on January 2, 2020 in Suffolk, VA, after a period of declining health with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Rolf and her parents Francis X. and Mary J. (Whooley) Sullivan.
Mary Ann was born in Boston, MA in December 1939. After graduating high school, she attended Mount Auburn School of Nursing, in Cambridge MA, proudly earning her Registered Nurse cap and pin. In 1957, she met her future husband Rolf and in 1962, they would be married and start a family together. After raising their family in Chesapeake, they eventually moved to Suffolk to enjoy lake life and retirement, all the while, making many good friends along the way. Mary Ann would come to use her passion for nursing in many ways working as a hospital nurse, an industrial nurse and an office nurse. Mom loved taking care of her family, her home, and her gardens and became Mother Nature to the birds and the butterflies.
She is survived by three children and their families: Mark Czerlinsky, of Boston, MA, Brian Czerlinsky and his wife, Libby of Virginia Beach, VA, Kristin and her husband, Danny Breslin, of Powhatan, VA, and grandchildren Hannah and her husband Jeff Clay, and Adrienne Czerlinsky, all of Virginia Beach, VA. She leaves behind her devoted sister Johanna and her husband, Frank Conley, of North Quincy, MA, and her niece, Julie Donovan, also of North Quincy, MA. Mary Ann leaves a loving sister in law, Susi Thompson of New Hampshire, brother-in-law Karl Tobiason of Massachusetts and many cherished relatives and cousins. And, of course, she leaves behind her furry, four-legged constant companion, Annabel.
Mom taught us many lessons in life, but first and foremost, she taught us to always cherish our family, to always listen, and to always live life with purpose. While we will miss her greatly, we will be forever thankful for her love.
Our heartfelt thanks to Mom's many friends and neighbors who shared their lives with her. Her friends were invaluable in helping us care for her and for that, we are forever grateful.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 202 South Broad Street, Suffolk, VA on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, we humbly ask that you consider donating to the Suffolk Animal Shelter, 124 Forest Glen Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434 or to a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020