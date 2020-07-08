"Always the life of the party. Lover of laughs and collector of shoes." - Suzy Genzler
Mary A. "Pepper" Genzler, 95, of Virginia Beach, VA passed peacefully on July 6, 2020. Pepper was born on March 27, 1925 in Chicago Heights, IL, into a large, loving Italian family. Pepper was preceded in death in 2013 by the love of her life, Albert "Pat" Genzler. She is survived by her children Patrick (Eileen) Genzler, Jeffrey (Catherine) Genzler, and Debra (Donald) Walker; grandchildren Steven (Lori Reynolds) Genzler, and Bryan (Susan) Genzler, Suzy (Joe Tomcho) Genzler, Michael (Michelle) Walker, Elizabeth (Ed) Mudd, and Donald Walker, and was blessed with fifteen great-grandchildren. Pepper was the 7th of 9 children in the Petrongelli family, and was beloved "Aunt Mary" to numerous nieces and nephews, and dozens of great-nieces and nephews. Her extended family was the most important thing in her long and happy life.
Pepper and Pat traveled around the world in his 27 year career in the Air Force, and in retirement crossed the country several times more in their Winnebago. They cherished life-long friendships formed in the military, and among their fellow fishermen and campers at Harbor View, VA and Dennis Point, MD. She loved shoes, cookie baking, gardening, the beach, dancing, parties, and - did we say shoes?
After living in Northern Virginia for many years, and Arizona for 10 years, Pat and Pepper settled at Westminster Canterbury in Virginia Beach in 2006, and had many friends there. A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined, and Pepper will be interred with her husband at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org
