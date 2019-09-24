The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Rivershore Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Rivershore Baptist Church
Mary Ann Hensley Midgett Obituary
Mary Ann Hensley Midgett, 87, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was a native of Huntington, West Virginia. She was predeceased by her first husband, Fred H. Hensley, Jr. and her second husband, Ralph L. Midgett. She is survived by her son, Fred Allen Hensley and his wife Melony; three grandchildren, Keith Hensley, Kellyn Hensley, and Kyle Hensley.

A funeral service will be held at 11am Wednesday at Rivershore Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10:30. Burial will be private. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019
