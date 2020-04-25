Home

Mary Ann Hosler Vaughan, 85, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born in Lake Placid, NY the daughter of the late Frances Marion Reyome and Julius Robert Hosler. Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, James Edward Vaughan and daughter, Karen V. Pope. She retired as a school secretary from the Suffolk Public School System. Mary Ann was a member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church and Suffolk Elks Lodge #685. Mary Ann is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie Vaughan Weaver and Tommy; grandchildren, Dana Newton (Coran), Sandra Johnson (Kevin), Thomas Pope (Kristen), Erin Gunn (Kevin), Mattie Pope; son-in-law, R. Glen Pope; great grandchildren, Taylor, Summer, Tanner, Kayde, Peyton, Kyleigh, River, Rhiannon, Brooklyn; sister, Linda Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Whaleyville United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Circle, Green Tower II, Suite 404, Chesapeake, VA 23320 or the , 4416 Expressway Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2020
