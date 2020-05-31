Mary Ann Kilpatrick Russell, 72, of Virginia Beach went to Heaven May 24th, 2020. Mom was born in Atlanta, GA to Martin Edward (Buster) Kilpatrick and Mary Hurt Clayton Kilpatrick. Mom attended and excelled at the Westminster School, received her BA at Emory University, and a double Masters at the University of Virginia where she began her French teaching career. Madame taught at Cape Henry Collegiate initially, and most recently as an adjunct professor at TCC Norfolk. Madame not only taught the language but shared her love of French culture and history, having studied and lived in France as a young woman. Mom was a lifelong athlete and fitness enthusiast, enjoying getting exercise and meeting new friends everywhere she went. Mom was a member of St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, volunteering as an usher, Christmas Ministry and food pantry coordinator. Whether at school, church, or around town, when Mom met someone in need, she was driven to make sure they received help, and often created lasting relationships in fulfilling those needs.Mom was especially proud of her three children: Anne Martin Davis(Macon), Clayton Russell(Lindsey), and Dr. Derek Russell(Tiffany) all of Virginia Beach. She was a loving Nana to her four grandchildren: Duncan, Charlotte, Magnolia, and Gareth. Mom never introduced herself by her name, but as our Mom or Nana, deriving pleasure in the connections her entire family created. Mom leaves behind a brother Mart Kilpatrick, and two sisters Melissa K. Davenhall and Nancy K. Rose. Mom also was a dog lover, enjoying many furry companions over time. We know that her previously deceased family and friends, as well as her furry friends, are all with her now in Heaven.