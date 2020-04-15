The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Mary Ann Krzak


1931 - 2020
Mary Ann Krzak Obituary
Mary Ann Krzak of Virginia Beach, VA died on April 11, 2020. She was born in Lorain, Ohio on April 22, 1931 to Steve and Elizabeth Marusin. She graduated from Lorain High School. She was a Navy wife and traveled to many states and Thailand before settling down in Virginia Beach. Mary was a member of Church of the Ascension, a Meals on Wheels volunteer, an avid gardener, and especially enjoyed her flowers. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Norb Krzak.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Karon Mathews and her husband Plato of Chesapeake, and Arleen Justick and her husband Ingo of Cary, N.C.; and her son Norb Krzak and his wife Elena of Loganville, GA. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Kevin and Megan; four step-grandchildren, Alicia, Pete, Nikki and Christina; and two great-grandchildren, Jaylyn and Raelynn. Mary is also survived by her two loving brothers, Joe Marusin of Villa Hills, KY and Tony Marusin of Lorain, Ohio.

Mary will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with a private service. To share a memory or message of condolences, please visit www.SmithandWilliamsKempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2020
