Mary Ann Myers, 78, died 30 August 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer. Mary Ann was born and raised in Corpus Christi, Texas. She retired in 1997 after a diverse career of 40 years that included the National Security Agency, Columbia Bank and Trust, and Stewart Title.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Russel E. Myers of Virginia Beach. Also surviving are her brother Robert Stoner (Janice) and her sister Patricia Darden (Rick) of Corpus Christi, TX. Her world revolved around her four children, Mark Myers, Leslie Myers, Brian Myers (Melissa), and Matthew Myers (Kelly); her five granddaughters, Natalie Myers, Allison Obenaus, Lea Sitler, Melanie Sitler, and Megan Myers; her grandson Wyatt Myers and her five great-grandchildren, Hunter Mortimer, Jason Alexander, Kenley Obenaus, Makenna Obenaus and Nolan Obenaus all living in the area. She loved them all dearly. Per her wishes she will be cremated with no service. www.vacremationsociety.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
