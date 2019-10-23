|
|
CHESAPEAKE - Mary Ann Pickin Pearce, 76, of the 4500 block of S. Military Hwy. passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in a local hospital. She was born on January 26, 1943 in Hampton, VA to the late Raymond and Annabelle Pickin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayland N. Pearce; three sisters; and one grandchild.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah A. White and Peggy M. Rea and husband Dwight; her two sons, Wayland Tim Pearce and wife Christie and Norman L. Pearce and wife Rhonda; two brothers; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 PM.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019