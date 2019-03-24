Mary Ann Sandfort, 87, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on March 15, 2019 at Sentara Hospice House, Virginia Beach, VA. Born on January 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Michael Badner and Mary Bativich Badner. Mary Ann was born and raised in Taylor, PA and graduated from Taylor High School in 1949. She later attended Penn State University and Marywood University in Scranton, PA. She married the late Peter Herbert Sandfort on May 14, 1966 in Scranton, PA and moved to Warwick, NY. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Hawthorne, NJ where they lived until Peter passed away on March 25, 1995. Mary Ann rarely sat still and brought excitement and joy to all who surrounded her. She had a vivacious personality and kept the caregivers at Atria Life Guidance on their toes in her last months. She loved to sing and perform and was a member of the Virginia Beach Tones and the Couples Club for many years. Mary Ann was also very interested in fashion. She and her sister, Beatrice, opened and operated a women's clothing store in Wyckoff, NJ, which they named, "Veronica's Boutique" after their maternal grandmother. Left behind to cherish her memory. are her son, Dr. M. Robert Sandfort and wife, Dr. Katrine Hansen of Portsmouth, RI; daughter, Marni Deese and husband, Scott, of Virginia Beach, VA; stepdaughter, Joan Swartz, of Scranton, PA; stepson, John Sandfort and wife, Candace, of Montclair, NJ; beloved sister, Beatrice Jenkins and husband, Jack, of Dallas, PA; sister-in-law, Lois Badner, of Moscow, PA; grandchildren, Erik and Michael Sandfort; Matthew, Erika and Christopher Weisman; many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Michael Badner and Robert Badner; her stepson, Peter Sandfort, Jr and stepson-in-law, Hank Swartz. Memorial services will be held at a later date in PA. Donations may be sent to Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary