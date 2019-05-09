Lynch - Contreras, Mary Ann T. of Virginia Beach, Virginia on May 3rd 2019, completed her walk into the garden of eternal life. Beloved Wife of Eugene G. Contreras of over 55 years. Devoted mother of Cathy Fox (Stephen "Sam"), Jo Anne Garcia (Roberto) and Lorna Walsh (Christopher "Chris"). Beloved companion and other daughter Gail James Roberts. Loving Grandmother to Preston Annarino (Desi), Ariel Walsh, Alicia and Cayden Garcia, and twins Cooper and Benjamin Contreras. She was overjoyed to see the birth of her first great grandson Bryson Annarino. Dear sister to Jim Lynch (Rosemarie "Sis") and John Lynch (Gail), preceded in death by sisters Rose Bell-VanWagner, and Betty Lynch-Stanfield. Mary Ann graduated from the Long Island Diploma School of Nursing in 1954. She completed her Bachelors in Healthcare Administration at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and her Masters in Social Work from Norfolk State University. She began her nursing career in the US Navy as an officer stationed in San Diego, CA. She worked as a nurse, psychiatric nurse, Progressive Care Home Care Manager, Tidewater Psychiatric Institute and Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center before providing counseling in private practice in Virginia Beach. She also worked for Sentara Healthcare and Amerigroup before her retirement in 2013. Mary Ann loved cruising with her husband, family and sisters. Her hobbies included reading books, playing cards, making quilts, her favorite game of Majhong, and her occasional trip to casinos to play the penny, nickel and quarter slots. She has over 40 nieces and nephews and scores of family, and friends. Services are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia Hampton Roads Office, her Celebration of Life and Catholic Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Family Catholic Church on Friday May 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a reception immediately following in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation to benefit Comfort Care Home Care and Hospice. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 9 to May 10, 2019