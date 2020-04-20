Home

Mary Anne Harris White Obituary
Mary Anne Harris White, 84, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born to the late Margaret and Edward Harris in Suffolk, VA. She is also predeceased by her husband, Robert Norfleet White and sister, Betty Jean Wells. She worked as a claims secretary for Suffolk Insurance Corp. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Anne is survived by her daughter, Grace Elizabeth "Beth" White and spouse, Rebekah Carmel; and nephew, William E. Wells. Anne's graveside service will be private with Rev. Ricky Garza officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund at 1637 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. The family would like to give special thanks to Accordius Nansemond Commons, Encompass Home Health, and Interim Hospice. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 20, 2020
