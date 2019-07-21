The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Peoples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Jarvis Peoples

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Anne Jarvis Peoples Obituary
Mary Anne Peoples, 57, went to be with the Lord July 17, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late James E. and Lula Mae Ashley Jarvis and was also predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Walter T. Peoples, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tashia Manley and her husband Frank, Allen Jarvis, Roland Jarvis, Nathan Jarvis, Ulysses Jarvis, and Yolanda Happer and her husband Timothy; grandchildren, James and his wife Morgan, Paige, Zachary, Sean, Kylee, Tora, Ulysses Jr., Shaallah, Amirus, Ulyssea, Emory, and Timia; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Paetyn; brothers, James Jr., Daniel, and Jerry Jarvis and his wife Donna; as well as many extended family members and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now