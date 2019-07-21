Mary Anne Peoples, 57, went to be with the Lord July 17, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late James E. and Lula Mae Ashley Jarvis and was also predeceased by her husband of 21 years, Walter T. Peoples, Sr.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tashia Manley and her husband Frank, Allen Jarvis, Roland Jarvis, Nathan Jarvis, Ulysses Jarvis, and Yolanda Happer and her husband Timothy; grandchildren, James and his wife Morgan, Paige, Zachary, Sean, Kylee, Tora, Ulysses Jr., Shaallah, Amirus, Ulyssea, Emory, and Timia; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Paetyn; brothers, James Jr., Daniel, and Jerry Jarvis and his wife Donna; as well as many extended family members and dear friends.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019