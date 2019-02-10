Mary Bayne Korn, 91, departed this life on February 8, 2019 at The Keswick Place, Warwick Forest in Newport News. Mary was born in Norfolk and spent her childhood in Warwick County. She graduated from Warwick High School and Elizabeth Buxton Hospital School of Nursing where she served in the United States Cadet Corp. Mary had a rewarding career as a registered nurse.While residing in Florida, Mary was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Florida Colostomy Association and was an active member of her church. She had a passion for arts and crafts and enjoyed making holiday ornaments for family and friends.Mary is survived by her daughter Joni White (Dave); son Bill Towers (Mary); sister Grace Whitehurst (Lawrence); three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel C. and Mary B. Bayne; and a brother Thomas James Bayne.There will be a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Sunday, February 10, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary