|
|
Mary Beck Salerno Joyner passed away on September 24, 2019 at Lake Prince Woods
Skilled Care center in Suffolk VA after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Suffolk
VA she was the daughter of the late Victor Cecil Beck and Marjorie Allsbrook Beck Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Vincent Salerno of
Suffolk, VA and stepfather Henry W. Johnson of Suffolk, VA.
She worked as a legal secretary for lawyer Jacob Woodard and at Suffolk VA
Social Services. She was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church in Suffolk VA.
She is survived by her husband Robert Goode Joyner; her son David Salerno (Angie) of
Suffolk VA, stepdaughter Debra Arrington (Randy) of Zuni, VA, stepson Steve Joyner (Kim) of
Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Ariel and Benji Salerno, and step grandchildren Zach
Keeling, Callie and Kendal Joyner, and Carly and Kevin Simpson; sister Vicki Beck Lovett (Jeff)
of Chesapeake, VA, and sister-in-law Charlotte Jones (Roger) of Windsor, VA. Mary is also
survived by many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 PM in the RW Baker & Company, 509 W. Washington St, Suffolk VA, by Rev. Dr. Matthew Winters. Family visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Lawn Cemetery, 1525 N. Main St, Suffolk VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to your favorite church or
charity. Condolences may be posted at RWBakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019