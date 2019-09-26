The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Mary Beck Salerno Joyner Obituary
Mary Beck Salerno Joyner passed away on September 24, 2019 at Lake Prince Woods

Skilled Care center in Suffolk VA after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Suffolk

VA she was the daughter of the late Victor Cecil Beck and Marjorie Allsbrook Beck Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Vincent Salerno of

Suffolk, VA and stepfather Henry W. Johnson of Suffolk, VA.

She worked as a legal secretary for lawyer Jacob Woodard and at Suffolk VA

Social Services. She was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church in Suffolk VA.

She is survived by her husband Robert Goode Joyner; her son David Salerno (Angie) of

Suffolk VA, stepdaughter Debra Arrington (Randy) of Zuni, VA, stepson Steve Joyner (Kim) of

Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Ariel and Benji Salerno, and step grandchildren Zach

Keeling, Callie and Kendal Joyner, and Carly and Kevin Simpson; sister Vicki Beck Lovett (Jeff)

of Chesapeake, VA, and sister-in-law Charlotte Jones (Roger) of Windsor, VA. Mary is also

survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 PM in the RW Baker & Company, 509 W. Washington St, Suffolk VA, by Rev. Dr. Matthew Winters. Family visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Holy Lawn Cemetery, 1525 N. Main St, Suffolk VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to your favorite church or

charity. Condolences may be posted at RWBakerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019
