Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
2300 Holland Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Baptist Church
2300 Holland Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Camp Creek UMC
Lancaster, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bell Norman


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bell Norman Obituary
Mary Bell Norman went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019. Born December 30, 1927, in Lancaster, SC, to the late Franklin Pierce and Docia Threat Bell. A 1944 graduate of Lancaster High School. She married Lowe A. Norman, Jr. on July 17, 1945.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Elizabeth Norman; her granddaughter, Autumn Sunshine Norman; her daughter-in-law, Vikki Carden Norman; her grandson, Dylan Lowe Norman, and her great-grandson, David Spisak, Jr. She is also predeceased by her eight siblings, Earl Blackmon, Pauline Williams, Eldon Blackmon, Dan Blackmon, Erma Lee Henry, Ernestine Couch, Sara Lundie and Dot Hardin.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Rev. Lowe A. Norman, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; sons, Ronald L. (Paulette) Norman of Fort Mill, SC; Timothy S. (Tammy) Norman of Barhamsville, VA; Richard F. (Vickie) Norman of Paeonian Springs, VA; and Jeffrey L. (Julie) Norman of Disputanta, VA. Grandchildren include Caleb Norman; David (Mindy) Spisak, Sr., Heather Ward (Chris) Sawyer, Zachary C. (Lisa) Norman, Jessie (Mandy) Ward, Zoe A. Norman; John D. (Rebecca) Norman, Beth Anne (Paul) Norman-Driskill; Crystal Norman (Wesley) Walters, and Jessica Norman (Matthew) Hall. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Breezy Urbanek and Molly Spisak; Emily and Peyton Sawyer; Sean and Issac Norman; Dallas, Dawson and Dayson Ward; Clara, Finley and Faith Norman; Graden Hall and Stella, Wayne and Wyatt Walters. Mary had one great-great-grandchild, Jaxtyn Holder.

She also leaves behind her very special friend of sixty years, Pearl Moyers-Dean and her husband, John; Tiffani and Brian Mello; and her care providers, led by Debbie Mianulli.

Mary had a career with the City of Chesapeake for three decades, as secretary to the Detective Bureau in the Police Department and the Director of Public Safety and in Department of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 28, at St. John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, from 10:00 a.m. until noon with funeral services immediately following. A second service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at Camp Creek UMC in Lancaster, South Carolina at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.