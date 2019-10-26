|
|
Mary Bell Norman went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019. Born December 30, 1927, in Lancaster, SC, to the late Franklin Pierce and Docia Threat Bell. A 1944 graduate of Lancaster High School. She married Lowe A. Norman, Jr. on July 17, 1945.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Elizabeth Norman; her granddaughter, Autumn Sunshine Norman; her daughter-in-law, Vikki Carden Norman; her grandson, Dylan Lowe Norman, and her great-grandson, David Spisak, Jr. She is also predeceased by her eight siblings, Earl Blackmon, Pauline Williams, Eldon Blackmon, Dan Blackmon, Erma Lee Henry, Ernestine Couch, Sara Lundie and Dot Hardin.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Rev. Lowe A. Norman, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA; sons, Ronald L. (Paulette) Norman of Fort Mill, SC; Timothy S. (Tammy) Norman of Barhamsville, VA; Richard F. (Vickie) Norman of Paeonian Springs, VA; and Jeffrey L. (Julie) Norman of Disputanta, VA. Grandchildren include Caleb Norman; David (Mindy) Spisak, Sr., Heather Ward (Chris) Sawyer, Zachary C. (Lisa) Norman, Jessie (Mandy) Ward, Zoe A. Norman; John D. (Rebecca) Norman, Beth Anne (Paul) Norman-Driskill; Crystal Norman (Wesley) Walters, and Jessica Norman (Matthew) Hall. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Breezy Urbanek and Molly Spisak; Emily and Peyton Sawyer; Sean and Issac Norman; Dallas, Dawson and Dayson Ward; Clara, Finley and Faith Norman; Graden Hall and Stella, Wayne and Wyatt Walters. Mary had one great-great-grandchild, Jaxtyn Holder.
She also leaves behind her very special friend of sixty years, Pearl Moyers-Dean and her husband, John; Tiffani and Brian Mello; and her care providers, led by Debbie Mianulli.
Mary had a career with the City of Chesapeake for three decades, as secretary to the Detective Bureau in the Police Department and the Director of Public Safety and in Department of Intergovernmental Affairs.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 28, at St. John's Baptist Church, 2300 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, from 10:00 a.m. until noon with funeral services immediately following. A second service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, at Camp Creek UMC in Lancaster, South Carolina at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 26, 2019