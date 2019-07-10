Services Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252) 752-2101 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM The Memorial Baptist Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Memorial Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for Mary Mann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Boyd Mann

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mary Boyd Mann was welcomed home to heaven on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the age of 103 years old.



The celebration of this incredible life will be held at The Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday at 2 PM, officiated by Reverends Brad Smith and Rick Bailey. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. A private family entombment will be held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park.



She was born to Edmund Boyd, Sr., a tobacco farmer, and Lottie Brooks Boyd, a teacher who had taken classes at ECTC, East Carolina Teachers College. Ms. Mann was a 1933 graduate of Greenville High School and ECTC (now East Carolina University) in 1936. In the midst of the Great Depression, she was delighted to be offered a job teaching elementary school in Chicod, North Carolina on the day of her graduation. In 1939, she married Mr. George Leonard Mann, Sr., and enjoyed a long and happy marriage with him until he passed in 1991. They made their home in New Bern, North Carolina.



She moved from New Bern to the Norfolk/Virginia Beach area as World War II began and her children were born. Continuing to follow her calling, she taught at Kempsville Elementary School in Virginia Beach. When it burned, she taught on the same campus in an Army Annex. She also taught at Kempsville Meadows Elementary School. When it was flooded, she and the students were rescued from the school in a military watercraft called an Army Duck. Also located in Virginia Beach, she taught at Larkspur Middle School. Her favorite grade to teach was the fourth grade, and her proudest professional accomplishment was teaching an entire class to learn to swim, which was featured in the prominent Norfolk Ledger newspaper. Her husband started doing war work as a young man and was so well suited to it that he retired from the Norfolk Naval Air Station as an Aircraft Electrician.



In 1969, she retired from the Virginia Beach Public School System and moved back to Pitt County to enjoy fifty years of retirement living â€œout in the countyâ€ next door to the farm house where she was born in 1916. She was a member of the Red Banks and Simpson Extension Clubs, and the Chaplin and Treasurer of the Clio Book Club for many years. Her second teaching career was at The Memorial Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher to the Torchbearers Class until she retired at age 97. It was not until age 103 that she finished the last phase of her teaching career, consisting of Bible stories and The Box Car Children to her great grandchildren who were glued to every word.



Throughout the more than ten decades of her life, her Christian faith sustained her. She enjoyed singing hymns and popular music. One of many awards that she received for her musical talent was for singing in a trio that was broadcast live in Raleigh during the very popular Major Bowes Amateur Hour. As a solo performer, she sang at her own ECTC graduation (Baccalaureate ceremony) at Wright Auditorium. During her final weeks, after a number of years being mostly deaf, she told her daughter that one of her most exciting things to look forward to about heaven was being able to hear the beautiful music. She was a charter member of what became known as the Greatest Generation. She relied on God to keep the family close to her and safe through the Great Depression, through the war as she saw submarines in New Bern and young men in uniform riding by her home in box cars on the rail road tracks in Norfolk as they waived hello to her, and through all of the trials and tribulations of every-day life. Her strong conviction was to â€œfind joy in every dayâ€ which she certainly did. She led, witnessed and taught, not just by words but by example.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. George Leonard Mann, Sr.; and brother, Edmund Boyd, Jr.



She is survived by a son, George Leonard Mann, Jr., of Roanoke, Virginia; daughter, Mary (Betsy) Mann Jones, of Greenville, North Carolina, a granddaughter, Amy A. Edwards and her husband Larry; grandson, Gregory S. Jones and his wife Emily; and by her beloved great grandchildren, Marley and Cameron.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Fredrick Teixeira, Dr. Qing Cao, and the Palliative Care team at Vidant Medical Center for their care and guidance.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Department at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 SE Greenville Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries