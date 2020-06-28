Mary Bunce Howard Heeke, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on June 23, 2020.
Mary grew up and lived much of her early married life in Richmond, VA. She graduated from The College of New Rochelle, NY with a degree in Mathematics. She never knew a stranger and lit up the room with her smile. She was an avid bird watcher and devout Catholic. Her friends referred to her as a Saint, as she always put others first.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Eleanor and Edwin Bunce; her first husband, William H. Howard, Jr.; her second husband, William Heeke; and brother, Richard Bunce. Left to cherish her memory: her son, James R. Howard; two daughters, Joan H. Evans (Paul) and Patricia H. Yon (Dan); grandchildren, Sarah, Ruth, Rebecca, Steven, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Bryna, Caylyn, Addison, Jase, Makenzie, and Michael. The family also wishes to recognize Scott Bradley and Ellen Howard for their continued love and involvement in Mary's life.
The family wished to express their deepest gratitude to the care team at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for the exceptional care they provided to Mary.
A graveside service will take place at a future date, when family and friends are able to gather. To honor mom's memory, donations may be made to the Audubon Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.