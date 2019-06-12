Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Bridges

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Bridges Obituary
Franklin â€" Mary Cabell Bridges, 94, widow of Hubert Bridges, Sr., passed away at The Village at Woods Edge on June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Powhatan Algernon and Gertrude Elizabeth Meyerhoffer Cabell. Mary was also predeceased by her brother, R. Baird Cabell, her stepson, Hubert Bridges, Jr., and five half siblings.Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Hu (Ranae), her son Warren (Nancy), her step daughter-in-law Linda, and a niece Betsy C. Wiley and nephews Bob, Frank, and Bill Cabell and their families.Mary was a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church.The Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Poplar Spring Cemetery in Franklin. Her nephew, Reverend Charles Wiley, will officiate. The family will receive friends at The Village at Woods Edge after the service and suggests contributions be made to The Village at Woods Edge for Asaâ€™s Neighborhood. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.