Franklin â€" Mary Cabell Bridges, 94, widow of Hubert Bridges, Sr., passed away at The Village at Woods Edge on June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Powhatan Algernon and Gertrude Elizabeth Meyerhoffer Cabell. Mary was also predeceased by her brother, R. Baird Cabell, her stepson, Hubert Bridges, Jr., and five half siblings.Mary is survived by her daughter Mary Hu (Ranae), her son Warren (Nancy), her step daughter-in-law Linda, and a niece Betsy C. Wiley and nephews Bob, Frank, and Bill Cabell and their families.Mary was a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church.The Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Poplar Spring Cemetery in Franklin. Her nephew, Reverend Charles Wiley, will officiate. The family will receive friends at The Village at Woods Edge after the service and suggests contributions be made to The Village at Woods Edge for Asaâ€™s Neighborhood. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019