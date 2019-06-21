|
|
Mary Caraco â€œLibbyâ€ Benton, 94, formerly of Norfolk, VA, and recently residing in Florida, passed away June 15, 2019.
Out of high school at the age of 17, Mary volunteered to work on aircraft for the war effort. She was a Rosie the Riveter.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Henry Caraco. Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Joe Benton; a sister, Evelyn Dix of Salisbury, MD; two daughters, Sue Bateman (William) and Linda Price (Randy); a son, Henry â€œButchâ€ Caraco, Jr.; seven grandsons; one beloved granddaughter; many great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, June 22, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 p.m. by Pastor Will Roberts followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019