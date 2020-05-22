Mary Carlotta Duncan Bell passed away peacefully on the morning of May 20th, 2020.
Born in Norfolk, VA to Mary Lottie Joyner and Cecil Rhoades Duncan on March 2nd, 1933, she attended Maury High School and went on to graduate from the College of William and Mary with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1954. During her time at the College of William and Mary she was also an active member of the tri-delta sorority and sang in the "Common Glory".
In 1955 she married Charles Edward Bell Jr. and together they raised four children: Charles Edward Bell III, Carlotta Ann Cochran, Christopher Duncan Bell, and Mary Cordelia Bell Ossi (deceased). She was a loving mother and active member of her family.
She is survived by her husband Charles Bell, her sisters in law Barbara Jones and Betsy Bradshaw, her children Charles (Sue Bell), "Lottie" (Tommy Cochran), Chris (Terri Bell), and her son in law Alessandro Ossi. She is also survived by her many grandchildren: Charles Bell IV and his wife Abby, Jacqui Bell, Mary Young and her husband Eric, James Bell, Nicholas Ossi, John Bell, Thomas Ossi, Julia Cochran, and Milana Cochran.
Carlotta taught music for Norfolk Public Schools and taught piano lessons privately. She was an active supporter of the arts and a founding member of the Norfolk Savoyards where she starred in many Gilbert and Sullivan productions put on by the stage troupe. She was also a long-standing member of Norfolk Scherzo music club, and the choirs of Royster Presbyterian Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church where she sang as an alto. During her tenure as a singer in the Royster choir, she served as the assistant choir director. As a vocalist she also sang alto solos in many cantatas and oratorios performed locally.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Scherzo Music Club and the Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church music program. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 22, 2020.