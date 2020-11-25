1/1
Mary Caroline Yeatman
1940 - 2020
Mary Caroline Yeatman, 80 years old, of Virginia Beach, passed away after a short battle with Leukemia. She was born on February 7, 1940 to Vernon and Mary Whelan in Chester, Pennsylvania. Mary graduated from Cecilton High School, Cecilton Maryland and received her RN from St Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, Delaware. She married Richard W. Yeatman in April of 1964. Mary is survived by her three children, Chrissy C. Bucholz and her husband Chief James L. Bucholz, USN Retired, Susan Denise Frasier, and CDR R. Mark Yeatman, USN and his wife Paige Yeatman. Mary was a devoted grandmother to ten grandchildren: Brandon Bucholz, Caroline Somi and her husband George Somi, Morgan Bucholz, Will Frasier, Jack Frasier, Claire Frasier, Sam Frasier, Reese Yeatman, Owen Yeatman, and Drew Yeatman. She was predeceased by both of her parents as well as her beloved brother, Dr. Philip Whelan. Mary was a nurse for over 50 years. She cared for patients at Virginia Beach General Hospital for 27 years. She passed away surrounded by her children, grandchildren, close friends, and her sister Susan Mullori and her husband LTC Dominic Mullori, USA Retired. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 10 a.m., at Saint John The Apostle Catholic Church, 1968 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach. The family wishes to acknowledge, with gratitude, the outpouring of admiration, respect, and love from Mary's many nursing colleagues. It is heartwarming to hear how many lives she touched through her decades of professional life. H.D. Oliver Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint John The Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
