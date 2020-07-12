1/1
Mary Carolyn Squires "Carol" Manning
Mary Carolyn "Carol" Squires Manning of 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach (Westminster Canterbury) passed away on the 6 of July, 2020, at the age of 103.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mae Belle Squires; her loving husband, Fletcher A. Manning, Sr., and a son, Fletcher A. Manning, Jr. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, William S. and Sandra B. Manning and Michael E. and Deborah Manning; three grandsons and their wives, William S., Jr., and Susan S. Manning, Jeffrey A. and Kimberly W. Manning, and Scott F. and Victoria C. Manning; and a granddaughter and her husband, Colleen and Josh Kellogg. Altogether, she has ten great-grandchildren, Kyle, Andrew and his wife, Katherine, Ashleigh, Meghan, Matthew, Austin, Logan, James, Joseph, and David.

Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends.

She grew up in a rural community, married a local boy who made the U. S. Navy his career and consequently was called upon to travel considerably within the United States. She was part of The Greatest Generation, living through WWII and beyond. She was a homemaker of the first order, a master cook, and gardener and for 30 years lived in and maintained a home in the Thoroughgood area of Virginia Beach. She was a long-time member of the Thoroughgood Garden Club and later the Hermitage Garden Club and, through her gifted flower arrangements and horticultural specimens, won many awards.

Carol was also a long time member of Bayside Presbyterian Church where she worked on many committees and also served as an Elder. Her faith in God and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was strong and unwavering and she has been welcomed into the loving arms of Christ.

Her graveside service will be held at 1 pm, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Rosewood Memorial Park. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bayside Presbyterian Church or Westminster-Canterbury Foundation Chapel Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
