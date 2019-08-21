|
Mary Catherine Allen, 72, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 17, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she worked for the City of Virginia Beach as a school bus driver for over 30 years. She was a longtime member, Deacon, and sang in the choir at the Discovery Church. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines International Virginia Coast Chapter.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Allen, Sr., and father, William Holifield. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Juanita Dawn Walsh and her husband, Adam; sons, Allan Ray Allen, Jr., and his wife, Julie, and Christopher Allen, Sr.; mother, Pauline Holifield; sister, Darlene Kennemer and her husband, Larry; her boyfriend, Paul E. Stanley; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was a loving grandmother.
The family will receive friends at Discovery Church, 4881 Euclid Rd., Virginia Beach, VA on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the church at 12 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019