The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Church of the Advent
9629 Norfolk Ave
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Catherine Hamilton Harrison


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Catherine Hamilton Harrison Obituary
Mary Catherine Hamilton Harrison, daughter of Clarence Mason Hamilton and Katherine F. Hamilton, died on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1928 in Norfolk, VA. She was a 1946 graduate of Granby High School.

Mary Catherine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard P. (Dick) Harrison, three children, Cynthia Lynne Harrison of Norfolk, Michael D. Harrison (wife Sandra H.) Harrison of Virginia Beach, Catherine Harrison Lewis (husband Richard S.) Lewis of St. Cloud, Florida. She is also survived by six grandchildren Jared Harrison (wife Betsy) of Carrollton, TX; Michael D. Harrison (wife Alecia) of Nashville, TN; Brooke Harrison Boothby (husband Neil) of Smyrna, GA; Paige Harrison of Los Angeles, CA; Richard H. Lewis (wife Jackie) of Meridian, CT; Kate Lewis Jones (husband Nick) of Chesapeake, VA.; and nine great-grandchildren - Rory, Thomas, Amelia, Jillian, Duke, Griff, Townley, Bailey, and Hunter.

Mary Catherine was an active member of the Church of the Advent in Ocean View since 1961. She was also a former member of the Elizabeth River Womens Club. Mary Catherine was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, crafts, traveling, but especially loved caring for her extended family and making her secret recipe for plain cake.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Church of the Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503. Memorial gifts can be made to the Church of the Advent or to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keith Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -