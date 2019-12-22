|
|
Mary Catherine Hamilton Harrison, daughter of Clarence Mason Hamilton and Katherine F. Hamilton, died on Nov. 25, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1928 in Norfolk, VA. She was a 1946 graduate of Granby High School.
Mary Catherine is survived by her husband of 72 years, Richard P. (Dick) Harrison, three children, Cynthia Lynne Harrison of Norfolk, Michael D. Harrison (wife Sandra H.) Harrison of Virginia Beach, Catherine Harrison Lewis (husband Richard S.) Lewis of St. Cloud, Florida. She is also survived by six grandchildren Jared Harrison (wife Betsy) of Carrollton, TX; Michael D. Harrison (wife Alecia) of Nashville, TN; Brooke Harrison Boothby (husband Neil) of Smyrna, GA; Paige Harrison of Los Angeles, CA; Richard H. Lewis (wife Jackie) of Meridian, CT; Kate Lewis Jones (husband Nick) of Chesapeake, VA.; and nine great-grandchildren - Rory, Thomas, Amelia, Jillian, Duke, Griff, Townley, Bailey, and Hunter.
Mary Catherine was an active member of the Church of the Advent in Ocean View since 1961. She was also a former member of the Elizabeth River Womens Club. Mary Catherine was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, crafts, traveling, but especially loved caring for her extended family and making her secret recipe for plain cake.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the Church of the Advent, 9629 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503. Memorial gifts can be made to the Church of the Advent or to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019