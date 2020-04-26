|
Mary Catherine McCabe of Chesapeake, VA went home to be with Christ and into the arms of her loving husband, Mac, on April 24, 2020, which would have been their 70th wedding anniversary. She was surrounded by her large and loving family.
Thank you to Dr. Susan Ring for her years of amazing care and love for our mom. Thank you Comfort Care Hospice for allowing her to be comfortable in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to Norfolk Botanical Gardens. This was one of her favorite places for "Only God Can Make A Tree."
A private graveside service will take place at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020