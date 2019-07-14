Mary Chapman Goldsborough Thrift of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, and is now with the love of her life Kavanaugh "Spike". She is survived by her daughter Margie (Craig Sikes), son Kavie (Debbie), 3 grandchildren, Chris Oates (Brenda) Betsy Webster (Leondras) Richard Thrift and one great-grandson Harrison Kavanaugh Webster. Her only first cousin, Margaret Ann Bigger also survives her as well as many loving nieces and nephews.



Chappie was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal for over 60 years, serving as assistant treasurer and on the Altar Guild. She was a long-serving board member of Boys' Homes and a member of the Lawrence T Royster Circle of The King's Daughters as well as The Colonial Dames. Chappie had many friends including those who shared her interest in bridge and book club. She was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching basketball, tennis, The Washington Nationals and anything VMI related.



A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Sunday, July 21st at 1 PM. A graveside burial will be held in Culpeper, VA on Saturday July 27th at 1PM. The family would like to thank Cheryl Osbourne for her many years of dedication. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St Paul's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund or The Boys' Home



Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019