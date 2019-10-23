The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
John W. Taylor Cemetery
31189 Temperanceville Road
Temperanceville, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel at Westminster Canterbury
3100 Shore Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Anderson Bayview Room
Mary Colonna Robertson


1934 - 2019
Mary Colonna Robertson Obituary
Mary Colonna Robertson, 85, passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1934 in Parksley on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Mary graduated from Mary Baldwin College and started teaching school in Richmond, VA where she met the love of her life, John Robertson. They were married in 1957. She poured herself into her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mary also lived in Norfolk, Roanoke Rapids, Charlottesville, Midlothian, Virginia Beach and Raleigh. Mary loved people and was a consummate hostess. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling. She was a member of Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach until her health started failing.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in law, Jane and Dan Harrod of Raleigh, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Maurice Robertson, Jr, her daughter, Deborah Jean Robertson and her brother, William Nock Colonna.

Burial will be on November 2, 2019 at 11AM at John W. Taylor Cemetery at 31189 Temperanceville Road, Temperanceville, VA. The memorial service will be held on November 3, 2019 at 1PM at the Chapel at Westminster Canterbury at 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach with family to receive friends afterwards in the Anderson Bayview Room.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in honor of Mary C. Robertson to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/mary-c-robertson/.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
