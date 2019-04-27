Mary Conaty Evans died April 24, 2019 at the age of 90 in Virginia Beach. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on November 2, 1928 to Arthur L. Conaty and Katherine S. Conaty and graduated from Seton Hill College. She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Arthur L. Conaty, Jr.; and by husbands William T. Driscoll, Jr. and Floyd W. Evans, Jr. She is survived by her sisters Sarah A. Conaty and Catherine C. Fitzpatrick; children William T. Driscoll, III, Kevin M. Driscoll, John M. Driscoll, Mary S. Quill, Peter M. Driscoll, Paul A. Driscoll, Mark E. Driscoll, and Ann D. Butler, twenty-one grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three nephews, six nieces, and by Floyd W. Evans, III and Elizabeth E. Taylor. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA. A private burial will be held at a future date. Visitation with the family will be held on May 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Anchor Room at Atlantic Shores, 1200 Atlantic Shores Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the , the Atlantic Shores Employees Appreciation Fund, Seton Hill University, or to Saint Romuald Chapel â€"Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Matunuck, Rhode Island. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary