Mary Constance Newman Taylor "Connie", 92, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. She was born in Chuckatuck Virginia, the daughter of the late Oliver William and Gladys Neal Newman. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John Richard Taylor, Jr, and her brother Oliver Newman.
Connie was a 1945 graduate of Chuckatuck High School where she was the Captain of the basketball team and the Senior Class President. She attended Longwood College majoring in education. Following college, she was employed at Suffolk High School as their Home Economics teacher for six years. She then moved to Harrisonburg for several years where she was a Home Economist for VEPCO. She returned to Suffolk to marry John Taylor and worked in Isle of Wight County for nine years as their Home Economist. She then came back to Suffolk High School and taught Home Economics for the remainder of her career. She was proud to be a red raider for over 30 years, and was named Teacher of the Year in 1977.
Connie had a passion for serving and helping others her entire life. She was a member of the Pilot Club for well over 40 years and was named Pilot of the year in 1998. She enjoyed volunteering her talents to many special events over the years. The project that she was most proud of was making teddy bears to give to children as they were admitted to the hospital. She crafted and donated well over a thousand bears to comfort children in need of a hug.
She was a member of Suffolk Christian Church where she served on numerous committees. She loved her church family and enjoyed volunteering and serving with her church community her entire life.
Survivors include her son, John Richard Taylor, III and wife Carrie of Charlottesville, Virginia; daughter Mary Elizabeth Taylor Asbell and husband Randy of Williamsburg, Virginia and four grandchildren, Paul, Mariah, Christopher and Lainie and is survived by her sister, Geraldine Newman Sandidge.
Connie touched many lives through her teaching, her service to others and her love of friends and family. Due to the coronavirus, the family will have a graveside service that will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. in Holly Lawn Cemetery. We request that all participants practice social distancing and wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be contributed to the Alzheimer's Association
on-line at www.alz.org
, or to a charity of your choice
in her honor. Connie spent her life paying it forward and would be so pleased to know her friends and loved ones are continuing her quest to be kind and charitable to others. Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com
