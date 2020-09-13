1/1
Mary (Betar) Convertino
1939 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Betar Convertino, 81, of Suffolk, lost her long battle with illness at home, with her husband and son by her side, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born to the late Albert Betar and Behia (Betty) Nassimos Betar in Fresno, California.

Mary attended Saint Agnes Catholic School and Proctor High School. Here, she made many lifelong friends whom she remained in close contact with through her final days. After high school, Mary met the love of her life while he was delivering phone books door to door. Mario and Mary were married a year later and enjoyed 62 years together

Mary worked for Carm's Pharmacy in Utica, NY, until she and her husband moved to Virginia. There they continued to raise their two sons, Mario, Jr. and Mark. She held a position as a rental agent before working for Farm Fresh Pharmacy as a technician for almost 20 years. Mary looked forward to their yearly vacations, particularly family reunions in upstate New York, Las Vegas, and California.

Her warm smile and gentle nature will be missed by those she leaves behind. She is survived by her husband; her son Mark; and a number of loving relatives and close friends in upstate NY, California, Arizona and Tennessee. She was predeceased by her son Mario, Jr.; brother, Joseph Betar; and sister, Alberta (Ellie) Betar Wuest, of Utica, NY.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. Your help and support was greatly appreciated.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. Her ashes will be entombed at Utica, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Church of the Resurrection Restoration/Maintenance Fund. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Funeral services provided by
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
My dearest Cousin, and loved ones. Not enough words for all Mary has done for us in our lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all of the family, and we believe she is in a better place watching all of us as she would say "making fools of our selves".
God bless her forever.

Respectfully,

Frank Sr, Teresa, Frank Jr. & Phillip Convertino Mesa AZ.

Frank C & Teresa M Convertino
Family
September 11, 2020
My heart is broken, but I will always cherish being your"little girl" for the years we had together.
Donna Dayton
Friend
September 10, 2020
Miss you spook !!!!!!
Spook #1
September 10, 2020
I have nothing but joyful memories of the times I spent with you dear aunt. I know Jesus is embracing you now as you live in eternity with Him.
Frank Convertino
Family
