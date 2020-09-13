My dearest Cousin, and loved ones. Not enough words for all Mary has done for us in our lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all of the family, and we believe she is in a better place watching all of us as she would say "making fools of our selves".

God bless her forever.



Respectfully,



Frank Sr, Teresa, Frank Jr. & Phillip Convertino Mesa AZ.





Frank C & Teresa M Convertino

