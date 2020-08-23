1/1
Mary Cosmidis Vourlas
1926 - 2020
Mary Cosmidis Vourlas, 94, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1926, in Fayetteville, NC, to the late Nicholas G. Cosmidis and Paraskevi Polizos Cosmidis. Mary moved to Norfolk, VA, in 1944, with her mother and brothers; in 1945 she married her late husband, Nick Vourlas. The Greek Orthodox faith and community were an important part of Mary's life. She was active in church organizations: Hellenic Woman's Club, Philoptochos Society, Greek School PTA, Golden Years Club and she coordinated the cooking classes at the Greek Festival. She received numerous awards from the church including the Philoptochos "Mother of the Year, 1978"; to her family she was always the Mother/Yiayia of the Year. She was recently recognized for her 75 Years of Service to the Music Ministry of the Church. Mary could be found in the choir every Sunday morning, until the pandemic prevented attendance. She gave her time and energy to support the Women of Wesleyan, March of Dimes, and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

She was also predeceased by her brothers George Cosmidis and Alec Cosmidis.

She is survived by her daughter Drucilla Kennedy (Arthur), son Thom Vourlas (JoAnn), grandchildren, Nicole Vourlas-Davis (Doug), Victoria Vourlas Eavers (Mike), Marissa Kennedy, and Nicholas Vourlas; and great grandchildren, Ethan, Eva, Hawk and Nola Davis, Stone and Penelope Eavers.

The Vourlas family would like to thank her other familyâ€"the staff at the Ballantine Assisted Living, for their loving care for the past seven years of "Mother Mary", "Miss Mary", or "Koukla Mary" (as she was affectionately known).

"When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me Speaking words of wisdom â€˜Let it be'".

A proper celebration of her life will be held at a later date. A private funeral is planned, and we invite all others to livestream the service on Wednesday, Aug 26 at 11:00am. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZF5Ht1Mb2jtMfdVOjnIn-w. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com

May her memory be eternal.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 22, 2020
It is with love and deep sympathy to learn of Mary's passing. Our families were close for many years in Norfolk.
Mary was a true "kyria", a gracious lady in all walks of life. She will be missed by all who knew her.
May her memory be eternal.
Bill and Katherine Bacalis
Jacksonville, Florida

Bill Bacalis
Friend
