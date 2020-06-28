Mary F. Dalton passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born Feb. 1, 1924 in Bellows Falls, VT, the 7th of 11 children.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Filipowicz and her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph B. Dalton, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Christopher (Colleen), Joanne (Dave Bryan) and Suzanne (Jay Furr); 6 grandchildren Paul, Julie, Martin, Tim, Greg and Karen; 4 great granddaughters, Abby, Bettiemae, Caroline and Maggie.
She was an active member and volunteer with The Church of the Ascension for 26 years. She enjoyed many hobbies including traveling to all 50 states with her husband in an Airstream Trailer.
Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of the Ascension or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.